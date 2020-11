You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray



Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed says he is not ignoring international warnings over the escalating conflict in the Tigray region. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:57 Published 2 weeks ago Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray



Move follows PM Abiy Ahmed ordering a military response to a deadly attack by Tigray’s ruling party on a federal army camp. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejects talks "We don't negotiate with criminals," a senior aide to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tells the BBC.

BBC News 3 days ago