Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter launches emojis to raise awareness about women's rights

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
In partnership with UN Women and the UN Human Rights Office, Twitter is launching custom emojis to spread awareness on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Wednesday, and Human Rights Day on December 10.

The emojis will appear when people tweet with the hashtags #GenerationEquality,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like