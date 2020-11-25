Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian-Origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand, on Wednesday took oath in Sanskrit in the country's Parliament.

Dr Sharma, 33, hailing from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, was recently elected as the Member of Parliament from the Labour Party for Hamilton West in New Zealand.

India's High...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Indian Origin Doctor Gaurav Sharma takes oath in Sanskrit as New Zealand MP: Watch|Oneindia News

Indian Origin Doctor Gaurav Sharma takes oath in Sanskrit as New Zealand MP: Watch|Oneindia News 01:05

 After A New Zealand MP took oath in Malyalam, now another one makes India super proud. Indian-origin Dr Gaurav Sharma, who was elected as a member of the New Zealand Parliament, created history on Wednesday when he took oath in Sanskrit. The 33-year-old, Dr Gaurav Sharma originally hails from...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Indian-origin New Zealand MP takes the oath in Sanskrit

 Dr. Gaurav Sharma, who was elected as a member of Parliament in New Zealand, took oath in New Zealand's indigenous Maori language and Sanskrit, a clas
Hindu