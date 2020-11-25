Indian-Origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand, on Wednesday took oath in Sanskrit in the country's Parliament.
Dr Sharma, 33, hailing from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, was recently elected as the Member of Parliament from the Labour Party for Hamilton West in New Zealand.
