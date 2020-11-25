Ontario's top doctor 'did not lead' province's COVID-19 response, auditor finds
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health “did not lead” the province’s response to COVID-19, Ontario’s auditor general has concluded in a scathing review of the Progressive Conservative government’s handling of the months-long health care crisis.
