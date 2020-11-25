Ontario's top doctor 'did not lead' province's COVID-19 response, auditor finds Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health “did not lead” the province’s response to COVID-19, Ontario’s auditor general has concluded in a scathing review of the Progressive Conservative government’s handling of the months-long health care crisis. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Helicopter finds missing Ontario kid after 6 hour search



This is the incredible moment officers with a thermal imaging camera in a police helicopter locate a six-year-old boy lost in the woods and guide recuers to his location after a six-hour search.The.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 01:57 Published on September 28, 2020

