Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario's top doctor 'did not lead' province's COVID-19 response, auditor finds

CTV News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health “did not lead” the province’s response to COVID-19, Ontario’s auditor general has concluded in a scathing review of the Progressive Conservative government’s handling of the months-long health care crisis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Helicopter finds missing Ontario kid after 6 hour search [Video]

Helicopter finds missing Ontario kid after 6 hour search

This is the incredible moment officers with a thermal imaging camera in a police helicopter locate a six-year-old boy lost in the woods and guide recuers to his location after a six-hour search.The..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 01:57Published