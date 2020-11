You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation



A teenager who survived a horrific forklift accident has defied the odds to survive - despite being left with no lower body.Loren Schauers, 19, was driving a forklift across a bridge when he veered.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago Olivia Culpo Just Underwent Surgery for Endometriosis After Years of ‘Excruciatingly Painful’ Periods



"Painful periods are not normal!!!" Credit: Health.com Duration: 01:06 Published 5 days ago Plastic surgery leads to flesh-eating bacteria that nearly cost young woman her life, lawsuit says



What was supposed to be a minor plastic surgery procedure turned into a major medical nightmare when a young woman became infected with flesh-eating bacteria. The patient says it was a combination of a.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 08:58 Published 1 week ago