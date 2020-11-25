Bloc leader slams Trudeau over 'unacceptable' handling of COVID-19 vaccine orders Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is blasting the prime minister's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling Justin Trudeau's pledge that vaccines will start to arrive in the coming months "unacceptable." 👓 View full article

