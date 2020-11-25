Sen. Cotton says Biden’s Cabinet picks signal return of Obama's ‘disastrous’ foreign policy

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines .
The president-elect's transition team
shared his picks on Monday.
Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security secretary from 2013 to 2016.
would be the first Latino — and immigrant — to run the Homeland...
[NFA] The following are some of the policy issues that President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy team face as they seek to turn the page on President Donald Trump's sometimes chaotic foreign policy...
President-elect Joe Biden formally announced Tuesday new members of his national security and foreign policy teams, several of whom are poised to make history if their nominations are approved by the..