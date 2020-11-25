Oxycontin Maker Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty To Criminal Charges
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 (
16 minutes ago) Watch VideoPurdue Pharma has pleaded guilty to criminal charges for its role in the opioid epidemic.
The Oxycontin maker admitted fault to three felonies including paying to intice doctors to write more prescriptions.
Last month the company agreed to pay $8.3 billion in a settlement with the justice ...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
NYU Strips Sackler Name, Science Program
New York University is expunging the Sackler name from its Graduate Biomedical Institute, a decision the school attributed to the family’s role in the ongoing opioid epidemic. The Sackler family owns..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on October 22, 2020
Morning Business Report
Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin, has agreed to plead guilty to three federal criminal charges for its role in creating the nation's opioid crisis.
Credit: WMGT Published on October 22, 2020
Related news from verified sources