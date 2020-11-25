Global  
 

Oxycontin Maker Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty To Criminal Charges

Newsy Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Oxycontin Maker Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty To Criminal ChargesWatch VideoPurdue Pharma has pleaded guilty to criminal charges for its role in the opioid epidemic.

The Oxycontin maker admitted fault to three felonies including paying to intice doctors to write more prescriptions.

Last month the company agreed to pay $8.3 billion in a settlement with the justice...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in court

Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in court 00:50

 Purdue Pharma has plead guilty in court admitting to playing a part in the US opioid crisis.

