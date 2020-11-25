Health Officials May Shorten COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoFourteen days is what the CDC suggests to quarantine if you have been exposed to COVID-19. Now the White House coronavirus task force is thinking of recommending shortening that to ten days.
Task force member Adm. Brett Giroir said, "People are much more likely to listen to a ten-day quarantine than a 14-day...
