Sun Valley Resort opens ski season with new terrain and a prestigious honor



Sun Valley Resort opens their ski season on Thanksgiving Day, opening weekend will be for just for season pass holders, and starting on Monday, the mountain will be open for everyone. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:04 Published 25 minutes ago

UMMS Survey Finds 44% Of Marylanders Will Not Change Holiday Plans



A new survey from the University of Maryland Medical System found that more than four in 10 Marylanders are unwilling to change their in-person Thanksgiving or other holiday plans. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:21 Published 3 hours ago