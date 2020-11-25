Global  
 

US election: Polls find Trump supporters believe Biden stole the election

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
US election: Polls find Trump supporters believe Biden stole the electionPresident-elect Joe Biden will face a massive problem to overcome with the American public from the moment he takes office, new polls suggest. An overwhelming majority of Republicans believe the election was "stolen" from Donald...
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Biden Transition Can Formally Begin

Biden Transition Can Formally Begin 00:32

 (CNN)The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon and obtained by CNN. The letter is the first step the...

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden's economic team, Giving Tuesday, COVID-19: 5 things to know Tuesday

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to unveil his economic team, Giving Tuesday is here and more news to start your day.
USATODAY.com
Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes [Video]

Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes

US President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Biden and Harris released a joint statement to send wishes on Nanak's 551st birth anniversary. The duo thanked Sikhs for opening Gurudwaras, serving meals to those in need amid pandemic. Earlier, Harris took to Twitter to wish 'Sikh friends' across the US and around the world on the occasion. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also issued a statement on Nanak's birth anniversary. Trudeau said Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary was an important day for Sikh Canadians. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. Nanak Jayanti is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published

Biden set to announce his economic team led by Janet Yellen, who face a dark winter outlook, split Congress

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce his economic team Tuesday. What proposals can they push through a split Congress?
USATODAY.com

Trump refuses to accept election results as Biden names more key staff picks

 President Trump is continuing to deny the results of the presidential election, while President-elect Joe Biden is pushing forward with the transition process...
CBS News

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend wishes to Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary

 Biden-Harris team in a joint statement thanked Sikh Americans for working as essential workers during the pandemic.
DNA

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House [Video]

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House

FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers. ‘During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,’ Melania Trump tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:32Published

SCOTUS appears skeptical of excluding undocumented immigrants from census

 The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday on the Trump administration's attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census. Jessica Levinson, a..
CBS News

Donald Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

 Dr Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.A..
New Zealand Herald

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump to campaign in Georgia ahead of January Senate runoffs

 President Trump is expected to campaign in Georgia on Saturday on behalf of Republican incumbent Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The party is working..
CBS News

Neera Tanden, Biden's pick for budget chief, defends progressive credentials, deletes old tweets

 Several prominent Republican senators indicated Neera Tanden could face an "uphill battle" when she seeks confirmation.
USATODAY.com

Post-election Gallup poll: Biden favorability rises to 55% while Trump's dips to 42%

 According to Gallup, the increase in Biden's favorability was driven by Republicans and independents.
USATODAY.com

As Trump Attacks Georgia Republicans, Party Worries About Senate Races

 Some Republicans in the state fear that the doubt President Trump is sowing about the fairness of the election could depress turnout for the crucial Senate..
NYTimes.com

2020 Election and transition updates [Video]

2020 Election and transition updates

The latest on the results and transitioning after the 2020 Presidential Election.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:05Published
Arizona Confirms Biden's Victory [Video]

Arizona Confirms Biden's Victory

(CNN) Arizona certified its election results on Monday, awarding the state's 11 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and clearing the way for Senator-elect Mark Kelly, a Democrat, to be sworn..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
President-Elect Biden Nursing Foot Injury As Transition Moves Forward [Video]

President-Elect Biden Nursing Foot Injury As Transition Moves Forward

Meanwhile, Pres. Trump continues to fight the results of the election. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published