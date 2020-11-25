|
|
Saudi Judge Sends Prominent Women’s Rights Activist to Terrorism Court
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Loujain al-Hathloul, who campaigned for women’s right to drive, has been accused of harming the kingdom’s security. Rights groups consider the trial a sham.
|
|
|