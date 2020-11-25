Don Martin: It's Ford versus Kenney in a race for the best pandemic playbook
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Criticism towards Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and praise for Ontario Premier Doug Ford on their handling of the pandemic all comes down to optics, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Criticism towards Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and praise for Ontario Premier Doug Ford on their handling of the pandemic all comes down to optics, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources