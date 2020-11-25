Global  
 

Don Martin: It's Ford versus Kenney in a race for the best pandemic playbook

CTV News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Criticism towards Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and praise for Ontario Premier Doug Ford on their handling of the pandemic all comes down to optics, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Thousands Of Meals Given Away Before Thanksgiving In East Bay Amid Overwhelming Need

Thousands Of Meals Given Away Before Thanksgiving In East Bay Amid Overwhelming Need 02:09

 Ahead of Thanksgiving, charitable groups across the Bay Area are seeing overwhelming need during the pandemic, including two groups in the East Bay. Don Ford reports. (11/24/20)

