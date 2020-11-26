Global  
 

Thanksgiving Classic: Psycho Kid Ruins Thanksgiving Dinner

eBaums World Thursday, 26 November 2020
Thanksgiving Classic: Psycho Kid Ruins Thanksgiving DinnerThings get awkward as an angry son freaks out on his Dad during Thanksgiving dinner after being asked to grace or pray before the meal. I guess you could say the son really turned the tables on his father...
