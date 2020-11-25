Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama's interview with Stephen Colbert draws criticism for being too soft

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Barack Obama's interview with Stephen Colbert draws criticism for being too softIt was obvious from the opening minutes of Barack Obama's latest interview that he wasn't going to be fielding any tough questions. Former US president Barack Obama has been doing the media rounds in recent weeks to promote his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Barack Obama on The Women Who Made Him | Cover Story | Instyle

Barack Obama on The Women Who Made Him | Cover Story | Instyle 04:00

 President Barack Obama sat down with us to talk about what Grace means to him and how he sees it in the world. He also talks about the most influential women in his life, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha, and what makes them such badass women.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Biden announces all-female communications team [Video]

Biden announces all-female communications team

President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-female senior communications team. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Jennifer Psaki to Be Press Secretary as Biden Names All-Female Communications Team

 Ms. Psaki, who served in prominent communications roles in the Obama administration, said she saw her job as trying to “rebuild trust.”
NYTimes.com
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

'That is a talented, talented brother': Barack Obama endorses Drake to play him in a biopic

 If you've ever thought Drake would make a good Barack Obama, you're not alone. The ex-POTUS name-checked the rapper for the role in an interview.
USATODAY.com

Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert American comedian, writer, actor, and television host

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration [Video]

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration

Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy picks for the incoming administration. Obama said that he was looking forward to seeing an administration where people 'know where countries are.' In June 2017, President Donald Trump reportedly mispronounced Nepal and Bhutan as "Nipple" and "Button.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News [Video]

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News

Johnny Depp was forced out of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise by Warner Bros., Stephen Colbert blasts Trump for trying to "poison American democracy" with his false election claims & 'The Witches' suffered online backlash from the disability.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:39Published
Stephen Colbert Says Republicans Need to "Speak Up" Against Trump's False Election Claims | THR News [Video]

Stephen Colbert Says Republicans Need to "Speak Up" Against Trump's False Election Claims | THR News

'The Late Show' host Stephen Colbert blasted the president for trying to "poison American democracy."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:55Published
Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy [Video]

Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy

The actress and writer welcomed her second child on the 3rd of September, but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she spilled all during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Opens Up About Marriage Problems While He Was in Office [Video]

Barack Obama Opens Up About Marriage Problems While He Was in Office

Barack Obama Opens Up About Marriage Problems While He Was in Office

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published
Barack Obama takes jab at Hispanic voters for supporting Trump [Video]

Barack Obama takes jab at Hispanic voters for supporting Trump

Barack Obama takes jab at Hispanic voters for supporting Trump

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:02Published
Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency [Video]

Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Barack Obama approves Drake to play him in a potential biopic

 Apart from him, the former POTUS added, Drake also has his daughters’ blessings to portray him on-screen
Hindu Also reported by •NewsmaxPinkNewsWorldNewsJust JaredTMZ.comFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comCBC.ca

Barack Obama's interview with Stephen Colbert draws criticism for being too soft

Barack Obama's interview with Stephen Colbert draws criticism for being too soft It was obvious from the opening minutes of Barack Obama's latest interview that he wasn't going to be fielding any tough questions. Former US president Barack...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NewsmaxOK! MagazineBusiness Insider

Stephen Colbert challenges Barack Obama to tense game of 'wastepaper basketball'

 As we learned on Joe Biden's campaign trail, former president Barack Obama can sink an impressive basket. But how does he fare in a simple game of wastepaper...
Mashable