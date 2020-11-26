Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () US President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was swept up in a federal probe looking into discredited claims of Trump-Russia "collusion."
“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” Trump said in a tweet...
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in..