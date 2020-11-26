Global  
 

Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn

Eurasia Review Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael FlynnUS President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was swept up in a federal probe looking into discredited claims of Trump-Russia "collusion."

“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” Trump said in a tweet...
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn 01:42

 Tom Wait reports.

