You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Golden Dawn: Calls to exclude convicted far-right MEP Ioannis Lagos from European Parliament



Ioannis Lagos, one of the leaders of the far-right Golden Dawn political party, was this week found guilty of running it as a criminal organisation. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:21 Published on October 9, 2020

Related news from verified sources MEPs vote for easier phone repairs, potentially ending big tech's mending monopoly The European Parliament passed a report on Wednesday, recommending to the Commission that they propose regulations to give consumers the right to repair their...

euronews 18 hours ago