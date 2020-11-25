Global  
 

Trump calls into Pennsylvania meeting to renew election claims

Upworthy Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
President Trump phoned into a meeting arranged by Pennsylvania Republicans in Gettysburg on Wednesday to renew his unsubstantiated...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden 00:57

 Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden . On Tuesday, the two battleground states formally awarded a total of 26 electoral votes to President-elect Biden. Though Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, officially certified Nevada's results Tuesday morning. she...

