Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel preparing for potential US military strike on Iran: Report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The Israel Defense Forces have been preparing recently for the possibility that President Trump will order a strike on Iran before he leaves office in January, Axios reports. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran [Video]

Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran

Four current and former U.S. officials told the New York Times that President Trump asked his senior advisors if he had options to attack Iran’s main nuclear site. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Report: Israeli Military Told to Prep for Possibility Trump Will Hit Iran

 The Israel Defense Forces have in recent weeks been told to gird for the possibility that America will undertake a military strike against Iran before President...
Newsmax

Israeli warplanes strike Iran-linked targets in Syria, killing 3 troops

Israeli warplanes strike Iran-linked targets in Syria, killing 3 troops JERUSALEM — Israeli warplanes struck Iran-linked targets in Syria overnight after troops uncovered roadside bombs along the frontier in the Golan Heights, the...
WorldNews

Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military says

Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military says Read full article 18 November 2020, 5:59 am·1-min read JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel launched air strikes against the Syrian army and Iran's Quds Force in Syria...
WorldNews