Manila-Moscow Ties: Breaking New Ground, But Will It Endure? – Analysis
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Last year, the Philippines came close to acquiring 16 Russian Mi-171 transport helicopters. The recent typhoons that battered the Southeast Asian country show the utility of such platforms in search and rescue and relief missions, especially in areas cutoff from roads and ports due to floods or landslides. But...
Last year, the Philippines came close to acquiring 16 Russian Mi-171 transport helicopters. The recent typhoons that battered the Southeast Asian country show the utility of such platforms in search and rescue and relief missions, especially in areas cutoff from roads and ports due to floods or landslides. But...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources