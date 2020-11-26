Global  
 

Diego Maradona Dead At 60 From Cardiac Arrest

Eurasia Review Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Diego Maradona Dead At 60 From Cardiac ArrestDiego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to reports in his native Argentina.

The football legend had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain. 

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60

Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60 01:39

 Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina’s 1986...

