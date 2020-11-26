Diego Maradona Dead At 60 From Cardiac Arrest
Thursday, 26 November 2020 (
50 minutes ago) Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to reports in his native Argentina.
The football legend had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.
Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain.
Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina's 1986
