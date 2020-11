You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Italian fans pay tribute to Diego Maradona in Naples after soccer star dies



Diego Maradona fans have flooded the streets of Naples, Italy lighting flares and chanting his name to pay tribute to their football hero, has died at the age of 60 from a heart attack on November 25. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 3 hours ago Champions League matches fall silent in memory of Diego Maradona



A moment of silence is held at all eight Champions League fixtures onWednesday, as the footballing world pays tribute to Argentina legend DiegoMaradona, who has died aged 60. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 4 hours ago