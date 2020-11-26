Global  
 

'Father Christmas will visit you', UK PM Boris Johnson replies to 8-year-old's letter

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, battling a coronavirus spike and Brexit negotiations, has taken time of his schedule to answer a eight-year-old boy's key query - has the government thought about Santa Claus's visits this Christmas?

In a hand-written letter to Johnson, Monti said he "was wondering if you and the government had...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson outlines UK Christmas agreement

Boris Johnson outlines UK Christmas agreement 01:32

 Boris Johnson says festive bubbles over the Christmas period will allowfamilies to reunite across the UK, but warned they must make a “personaljudgment” about the risks involved.

