Chrissy Teigen calls Twitter user 'piece of s**t' for criticizing Meghan Markle's miscarriage essay

Upworthy Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Meghan Markle received a bevy of unexpected criticism, after she opened up about her recent heartbreaking miscarriage in an essay for...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage 01:25

 Meghan Markle , Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage . The Duchess of Sussex shared her loss in an opinion piece for 'The New York Times,' titled, 'The Losses We Share.'. Markle was pregnant with her and Prince Harry's second child when she "felt a sharp cramp" while changing her first-born's diaper...

