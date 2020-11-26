Global  
 

Diego Maradona lying in honor at Argentina's presidential palace

Thursday, 26 November 2020
Diego Maradona is lying in honor for public viewing at Argentina's presidential palace, Casa Rosada, following his death aged 60.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Tens of thousands gather to mourn footballing legend Maradona at the Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires

Tens of thousands gather to mourn footballing legend Maradona at the Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires 01:19

 Thousands gathered and queued to witness the coffin of the late football legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires' Presidential Palace Casa Rosada on November 26.

