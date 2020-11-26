|
Diego Maradona lying in honor at Argentina's presidential palace
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Diego Maradona is lying in honor for public viewing at Argentina's presidential palace, Casa Rosada, following his death aged 60.
