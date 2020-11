How the Texans' J.J. Watt became the ultimate role model for Steelers' T.J. Watt Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The Watt brothers have combined for 143.5 NFL sacks, and J.J. is quick to point out he has 100 of them. But it's undeniable that T.J. is... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like