Kenney: Tougher mask law would create a 'backlash' and cause some rural Albertans to unmask Thursday, 26 November 2020

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney clarified his refusal to order a province-wide mask mandate Wednesday night by saying that he doesn't want to turn Albertans into "lawbreakers" or encourage people to uncover their faces in acts of defiance. 👓 View full article

