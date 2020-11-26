Kenney: Tougher mask law would create a 'backlash' and cause some rural Albertans to unmask
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney clarified his refusal to order a province-wide mask mandate Wednesday night by saying that he doesn't want to turn Albertans into "lawbreakers" or encourage people to uncover their faces in acts of defiance.
