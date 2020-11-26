Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Friday at Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's and Target: Changes to expect in store and online on due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Upworthy Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Black Friday is known as the biggest shopping day of the year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will look different.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: When to shop Black Friday Week

When to shop Black Friday Week 00:47

 When will you find the best deals this Black Friday week? Thanksgiving eve, Thursday night, or Friday?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID Changes How Black Friday Shopping Is Done [Video]

COVID Changes How Black Friday Shopping Is Done

CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the impact COVID is having on Black Friday shopping.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:38Published
Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic [Video]

Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic

Duquesne University marketing professor Audrey Guskey has more with KDKA's Kym Gable.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:37Published
5pm Local Black Friday 11262020 [Video]

5pm Local Black Friday 11262020

We are headed into an uncertain holiday shopping season because of the pandemic. we'll get our first glimpse into what it may be like tomorrow with Black Friday. ABC 36's Alex King checked-in with..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Related news from verified sources

Spending holidays to look different amid prolonged shopping season

 Forget the frantic sprint of Black Friday, with its doorbusters and crowds. The holiday spending season in 2020 looks more like a marathon of online and in-store...
bizjournals