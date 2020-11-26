Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As SoCal plans 101 Fwy bridge to help mountain lions, video shows overpass for wildlife ‘working’ in Utah

Upworthy Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
A bridge built in Utah to guide wildlife safely across and over a busy stretch of interstate has been deemed successful, potentially...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Travel (Domestic) - Published
News video: Utah builds $5 million 'animal crossing' over busy interstate

Utah builds $5 million 'animal crossing' over busy interstate 00:31

 Video shows various animals using the Parleys Canyon Wildlife Overpass, which extends over I-80 highway.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Utah built a bridge just for animals [Video]

Utah built a bridge just for animals

Utah built a bridge just for animals

Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate     Duration: 00:31Published
This gigantic Galapagos tortoise will leave you in awe [Video]

This gigantic Galapagos tortoise will leave you in awe

Abigail lives on the island of Santa Cruz, in the Galapagos. The island has lush green forested areas in the highlands, dry areas on the coast that resemble an arid desert, a thriving town, and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:01Published