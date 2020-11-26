Thousands of people in California had their power shut off amid wildfire danger
Thursday, 26 November 2020 (
6 hours ago) Preparing a Thanksgiving dinner may be a challenge for the more than 3,100 Southern California families who have just lost power due to...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires
Crews are attempting to beat back two wildfires in Southern California whichhave kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes as expected highwinds threaten to spread the flames. Fierce winds..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on October 27, 2020
100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires
Wildfires forced evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people and left twofirefighters seriously injured in Southern California on Monday. Powerfulwinds across the state prompted power to be cut to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on October 27, 2020
Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires
A fast-burning wildfire triggered evacuation orders for 60,000 Southern California residents on Monday, as hundreds of thousands elsewhere across the state endured a second straight day of power..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published on October 27, 2020