Thousands of people in California had their power shut off amid wildfire danger

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires



Crews are attempting to beat back two wildfires in Southern California whichhave kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes as expected highwinds threaten to spread the flames. Fierce winds.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on October 27, 2020 100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires



Wildfires forced evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people and left twofirefighters seriously injured in Southern California on Monday. Powerfulwinds across the state prompted power to be cut to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on October 27, 2020 Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires



A fast-burning wildfire triggered evacuation orders for 60,000 Southern California residents on Monday, as hundreds of thousands elsewhere across the state endured a second straight day of power.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published on October 27, 2020