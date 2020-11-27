Global  
 

Religious groups suing New York virus curbs get Supreme Court backing

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
As novel coronavirus cases surge again nationwide the Supreme Court late on Wednesday barred New York from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues in areas designated as hard hit by the virus.

The justices split 5-4 with new Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the majority. It was the conservative's first...
 The Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus limits. The ruling protects religious freedom amid pandemic precautions that were being called unnecessarily restrictive for houses of worship in city neighborhoods hit hard by COVID-19; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

