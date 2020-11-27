Religious groups suing New York virus curbs get Supreme Court backing
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
As novel coronavirus cases surge again nationwide the Supreme Court late on Wednesday barred New York from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues in areas designated as hard hit by the virus.
The justices split 5-4 with new Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the majority. It was the conservative's first...
