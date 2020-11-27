AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds Oxford vaccine study results

Wochit News - Published 4 hours ago Video Credit:- Published AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake 00:36 AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others...