AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds Oxford vaccine study results

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine. A statement on the error came days after the company and the university described the shots as "highly effective" and made no mention of why some study...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake 00:36

 AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others...

