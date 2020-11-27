Global  
 

Sudan’s Former-PM, Political Leader Sadiq Al-Mahdi Dies Of COVID-19

Eurasia Review Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Sudan’s Former-PM, Political Leader Sadiq Al-Mahdi Dies Of COVID-19Sudan’s former prime minister and political leader Sadiq al-Mahdi died from the coronavirus, his family and the National Umma Party said on Thursday morning.

Al-Mahdi, 84, who is the first public figure to die from the respiratory disease was hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates immediately after his infection.

The...
