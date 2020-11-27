Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Overturns New York Church Restrictions

Eurasia Review Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Supreme Court Overturns New York Church RestrictionsThe Supreme Court said Wednesday night that NY state restrictions  during the coronavirus pandemic are a violation of the First Amendment’s protection of free religious exercise. After the ruling the Bishop of Brooklyn, whose diocese was a plaintiff in the suit, said that religious worship should be considered an essential...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: SCOTUS Rules Against Religious Gathering Restrictions

SCOTUS Rules Against Religious Gathering Restrictions 00:39

 The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and temporarily blocked restrictions on religious services in New York.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Houses of worship excluded from NY COVID restrictions, per Supreme Court [Video]

Houses of worship excluded from NY COVID restrictions, per Supreme Court

Houses of worship excluded from NY COVID restrictions, per Supreme Court.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:00Published
Supreme Court Justices Reject Gov. Cuomo's COVID Restrictions On Religious Services [Video]

Supreme Court Justices Reject Gov. Cuomo's COVID Restrictions On Religious Services

The Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus limits. The ruling protects religious freedom amid pandemic precautions that were being called unnecessarily restrictive for houses of..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published
U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Amy Coney Barrett Plays Decisive Role As Supreme Court Bars New York COVID Restrictions on Religious Services

 The Roman Catholic Church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues in the Brooklyn and Queens borough of New York City sued to challenge...
Upworthy

Supreme Court blocks New York's COVID-19 restrictions on houses of worship

 The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in favor of a Catholic diocese and an Orthodox Jewish group, temporarily blocking New York’s COVID-19 restrictions on...
Christian Post

Splitting 5 to 4, Supreme Court blocks New York coronavirus restrictions on houses of worship. Amy Coney Barrett plays a decisive role

 The Supreme Court late Wednesday barred New York from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues.
Upworthy