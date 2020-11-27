Global  
 

One dead, several wounded after multiple Thanksgiving shootings in Nevada

Upworthy Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Several people were shot and one was fatally wounded following multiple shootings in Nevada on Thanksgiving.
Related news from verified sources

1 dead after multiple random shootings in Nevada on Thanksgiving

 Five people were shot, one fatally, and two suspects were arrested in Henderson, Nevada early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
