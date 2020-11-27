Can War Be Abolished? – OpEd

Video Credit: WIRED - Published 4 days ago Former CIA Chief of Disguise Breaks Down Cold War Spy Gadgets 12:34 During the Cold War, surveillance in Moscow was the most difficult kind of surveillance that the US had encountered around the globe. Moscow had its own set of rules since it was such a difficult place to work. Former CIA Chief of Disguise Jonna Mendez talks about some of the tactics, gadgets and...