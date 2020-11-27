Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can War Be Abolished? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Can War Be Abolished? – OpEdFrom early ages there is discussion that whether humanity goes for war or not and can war be abolished or not? There are different schools of thoughts having different perspectives on the abolishment of war. In this paper there are arguments that yes war can be abolished and it is act of foolishness, is not in human instinct and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WIRED - Published
News video: Former CIA Chief of Disguise Breaks Down Cold War Spy Gadgets

Former CIA Chief of Disguise Breaks Down Cold War Spy Gadgets 12:34

 During the Cold War, surveillance in Moscow was the most difficult kind of surveillance that the US had encountered around the globe. Moscow had its own set of rules since it was such a difficult place to work. Former CIA Chief of Disguise Jonna Mendez talks about some of the tactics, gadgets and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Flood Won't Come Movie [Video]

The Flood Won't Come Movie

The Flood Won't Come Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A blue screen informs that war has begun. What will be needed? Collect the men, find guns, or maybe someone will give them. We need a location, a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:56Published
Azerbaijan aims to take Armenia to international court [Video]

Azerbaijan aims to take Armenia to international court

Azerbaijan’s government will invite international experts to assess the damage before going to the international court against what it calls Armenian 'war crimes'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:58Published
Australia finds evidence of war crimes in Afghanistan inquiry [Video]

Australia finds evidence of war crimes in Afghanistan inquiry

Four-year inquiry began after local media reported special forces had killed unarmed men and children.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Mercenaries investigated over Sri Lanka war crimes

 The investigation by the Met is looking into activities in the civil war in Sri Lanka in the 1980s.
BBC News

Allegations Of War Crimes By Australian Forces In Afghanistan Shock Nation

Allegations Of War Crimes By Australian Forces In Afghanistan Shock Nation By Kalinga Seneviratne The release of a report into a landmark four-year investigation into the behaviour of Australians special forces known as the SAS...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •The Age

The Foreign Policy Appointments That Biden Should Make – OpEd

The Foreign Policy Appointments That Biden Should Make – OpEd By Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J.S. Davies* People all over this pandemic-infested, war-torn, and poverty-stricken world — who were shocked by the...
Eurasia Review