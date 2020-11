Changes you can expect if you plan on heading out for in-person shopping on Black Friday Popular department stores and malls across Arizona are making changes to previous Black Friday practices.

Stores Prepare For Black Friday In Midst Of Pandemic With COVID-19 changing everything, nothing about Black Friday will be traditional either. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reports, we can forget about the rush to line up for those deals after we eat..

Early GameStop Black Friday deals include up to 50% off popular games, 25% off Funko toys, and more Along with video game discounts, GameStop's Black Friday sale includes 25% off Funko Pop! toys and board games. Here are all the best early deals.

GameStop Black Friday deals you can get before Thanksgiving include $30 off Switch and PS4 exclusives, 25% off Funko Pop toys, and more Along with video game discounts, GameStop's Black Friday sale includes 25% off Funko Pop! toys and board games.

