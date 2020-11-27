Global  
 

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says he will not take coronavirus vaccine

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday evening that he will not take a coronavirus vaccine, the latest in a series of statements he has made expressing skepticism toward coronavirus vaccination programs. ​​In statements broadcast live over multiple social media platforms, the right-wing leader added that Congress was unlikely to require Brazilians to take a vaccine.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brazil's Bolsonaro says he won't take vaccine

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he won't take vaccine 01:04

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he will not take a vaccine for the coronavirus, calling it his "right." Despite being infected with the virus in July, Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the seriousness of the pandemic. Eve Johnson reports.

