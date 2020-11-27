Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says he will not take coronavirus vaccine
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday evening that he will not take a coronavirus vaccine, the latest in a series of statements he has made expressing skepticism toward coronavirus vaccination programs. In statements broadcast live over multiple social media platforms, the right-wing leader added that Congress was unlikely to require Brazilians to take a vaccine.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he will not take a vaccine for the coronavirus, calling it his "right." Despite being infected with the virus in July, Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the seriousness of the pandemic. Eve Johnson reports.
