Ethiopian PM rejects Tigray conflict talks in African Union meeting

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tigray conflict: Ethiopian gov't threatens attack on Mekelle



The Ethiopian government has maintained this is a 'law enforcement operation' against what it calls a 'treasonous group'. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published 2 days ago Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees



The dire humanitarian situation escalates along Ethiopia's border with Sudan - close to 40,000 people have fled the fighting and are in desperate need of help. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:56 Published 4 days ago Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pushes refugees to Sudan



Ethiopian federal government attacks Tigray region where rights groups say many civilians were killed. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Ethiopia denies talks on Tigray conflict after African Union names envoys Nairobi/Addis Ababa - Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern Tigray region were imminent, just hours after three African...

WorldNews 6 days ago



