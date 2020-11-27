Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ethiopian PM rejects Tigray conflict talks in African Union meeting

CBC.ca Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant Tigray region Friday, but said he was willing to speak to representatives "operating legally" there during his meeting with three African Union special envoys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published
News video: Ethiopian PM Ahmed rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting

Ethiopian PM Ahmed rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting 01:08

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ethiopian government 'forced into Tigray conflict' [Video]

Ethiopian government 'forced into Tigray conflict'

The prime minister was left with no option but to respond with force, the attorney general says.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:44Published
Tigray conflict: Ethiopian gov't threatens attack on Mekelle [Video]

Tigray conflict: Ethiopian gov't threatens attack on Mekelle

The Ethiopian government has maintained this is a 'law enforcement operation' against what it calls a 'treasonous group'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees [Video]

Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees

The dire humanitarian situation escalates along Ethiopia's border with Sudan - close to 40,000 people have fled the fighting and are in desperate need of help.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Ethiopia denies talks on Tigray conflict after African Union names envoys

Ethiopia denies talks on Tigray conflict after African Union names envoys Nairobi/Addis Ababa - Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern Tigray region were imminent, just hours after three African...
WorldNews