Ethiopian PM rejects Tigray conflict talks in African Union meeting
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant Tigray region Friday, but said he was willing to speak to representatives "operating legally" there during his meeting with three African Union special envoys.
