5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, the Smashing Pumpkins, and More

Upworthy Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Stream new releases from Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, the Smashing Pumpkins, Juicy J, and FLOHIO
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Miley Cyrus Fell Off The Wagon

Miley Cyrus Fell Off The Wagon 00:36

 Miley Cyrus has battled sobriety for years. During a recent appearance on Apple's "New Music Daily with Zane Lowe" Cyrus said she "fell off" the wagon during the pandemic. The singer and actress says she would never want to pretend that she has been sober. "I fell off and I realized that I now am...

