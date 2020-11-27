5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, the Smashing Pumpkins, and More

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sir Elton John set to perform at Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 live-stream event



Sir Elton John set to perform at Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 live-stream event Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:47 Published 1 day ago Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Team Up For 'Prisoner', Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Good News'



Talk about a dynamic duo! Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa embrace punk-rock vibe for their new "Prisoner" collab music video. Plus, there's some 'Good News' for Megan Thee Stallion fans as she just released.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:45 Published 1 week ago Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa: Debut 'Prisoner'



(CNN) Things get interesting when Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa record a duet. The superstar artists have teamed up for a single, "Prisoner," the video of which takes them and the viewers on a wild ride. It.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago