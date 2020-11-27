Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Killed in Attack: Live Updates

NYTimes.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was seen as the force behind Iran’s nuclear weapons program. News reports in Iran say he died after being attacked in a vehicle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran [Video]

Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran

Four current and former U.S. officials told the New York Times that President Trump asked his senior advisors if he had options to attack Iran’s main nuclear site. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published
Trump held off on possibly attacking Iran: source [Video]

Trump held off on possibly attacking Iran: source

A U.S. official says President Donald Trump asked top aides about potentially attacking Iran's main nuclear site during a meeting last Thursday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
What the US election results could mean for Iranians [Video]

What the US election results could mean for Iranians

In a televised speech, the Iranian leader says the next US president should respect international treaties and laws.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Iran's top nuclear scientist killed in apparent assassination, state media reports

 Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed on Friday near Tehran, state media has reported.
Upworthy

Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, dubbed the "father of the Iranian bomb", was targeted near the capital Tehran.
BBC News

A top scientist seen as the father of Iran's nuclear weapons program has been assassinated, Iranian media reports

 Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was fatally shot in an attack by unidentified assailants, Iranian media reported Friday.
Business Insider