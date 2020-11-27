Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Killed in Attack: Live Updates

Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran



Four current and former U.S. officials told the New York Times that President Trump asked his senior advisors if he had options to attack Iran’s main nuclear site. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago

Trump held off on possibly attacking Iran: source



A U.S. official says President Donald Trump asked top aides about potentially attacking Iran's main nuclear site during a meeting last Thursday. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37 Published 1 week ago