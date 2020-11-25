Global  
 

Metal Monolith Discovered In Utah Desert

Newsy Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Metal Monolith Discovered In Utah DesertWatch VideoOfficials in Utah say they are facing a mystery unlike any they've seen before, following the discovery of a metal monolith in the state's red-rock desert.

"I've heard everything from, did this fall from the sky, you know, did it kind of implant itself there? Is it otherworldly," Lt. Nick Street, Utah Highway...
0
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Mystery metal monolith found in Utah desert | Who put it there? Oneindia News

Mystery metal monolith found in Utah desert | Who put it there? Oneindia News 01:13

 A mysterious metal monolith has been discovered in the remote mars-like landscape of the Utah desert in the united states. The plain metal 3-sided structure was spotted during a helicopter survey on November 18 and noone knows wh put it there. Watch the video to find out more. #Utah #Monolith...

Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith [Video]

Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith

Is this mysterious finding proof of aliens on earth? The Utah Department of Public Safety spotted an unusual object this month (Nov 20). Crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Alien Art from Above? Mysterious Metal Monolith Found in Utah Desert [Video]

Alien Art from Above? Mysterious Metal Monolith Found in Utah Desert

Workers with Utah’s Department of Public Safety discovered a giant hunk of metal in the Utah desert. They don’t know where it came from.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published
Mystery monolith in Utah channels Kubrick [Video]

Mystery monolith in Utah channels Kubrick

During a mission to help count bighorn sheep, officials discovered the metal structure in a remote area of red rock.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:51Published

Watch: Metal monolith discovered in Utah desert sparks mystery
Telegraph.co.uk

Mysterious shiny monolith found in Utah desert

 Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah's red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state. The smooth,...
IndiaTimes

Mystery monolith found in Utah desert sparks theories

Mystery monolith found in Utah desert sparks theories Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah's red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state.The smooth, tall...
New Zealand Herald