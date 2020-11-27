British Premier Plans For Post-Brexit ‘Global Britain’ – OpEd
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
By Andrew Hammond*
With the EU-UK Brexit talks finally coming to a head, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning a big year for UK foreign policy. Stung by criticism of his approach, he will seek to showcase the UK’s continued international leadership with a “Global Britain” campaign.
As a down payment toward...
By Andrew Hammond*
With the EU-UK Brexit talks finally coming to a head, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning a big year for UK foreign policy. Stung by criticism of his approach, he will seek to showcase the UK’s continued international leadership with a “Global Britain” campaign.
As a down payment toward...
|
|
|
You Might Like