Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran Blames Israel For Role In Assassination Of Nuclear Scientist

Eurasia Review Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Iran Blames Israel For Role In Assassination Of Nuclear ScientistIranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif on Friday underlined the possibility of Israeli role in a terrorist attack near Tehran in which a senior nuclear scientist was killed.

In a statement, Javad Zarif said there were “serious indications” of the Israeli regime’s role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say 00:52

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Iran's top diplomat says there are 'serious indications' Israel was involved in the reported assassination of a top nuclear scientist near Tehran

 "This cowardice — with serious indications of Israeli role —shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators," Zarif said on the reported assassination.
Business Insider

Iran's Top Nuclear Scientist Assassinated Outside Of Capital City

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of Iran's top nuclear officials, has been assassinated. He was killed on Friday in a shooting outside Tehran. Iran's foreign minister has...
NPR Also reported by •Upworthyeuronews

Iran FM: Indications of Israeli role in scientist's killing

 Israel declined to immediately comment on the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once called out in a news conference...
Newsday