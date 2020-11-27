Iran Blames Israel For Role In Assassination Of Nuclear Scientist
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif on Friday underlined the possibility of Israeli role in a terrorist attack near Tehran in which a senior nuclear scientist was killed.
In a statement, Javad Zarif said there were “serious indications” of the Israeli regime’s role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a...
