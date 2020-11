Video Credit: ANI - Published 3 days ago 'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Stopping protesters is going against freedom of speech', says Punjab CM 01:44 Over 'Delhi Chalo' protest march over recently enacted farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on November 26 said that "Constitution offers freedom of speech and freedom of expression to everyone." "Constitution offers freedom of speech and freedom of expression. The farmers here...