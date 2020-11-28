Global  
 

Walmart Black Friday Toy Deals: Save On LEGO, Nerf, Barbie & More

Upworthy Saturday, 28 November 2020
From educational games to outdoor activities, there are fun toys for kids of all ages in Walmart’s Black Friday sale.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Black Friday Toy Deals: Expert Advice On How To Find Them

Black Friday Toy Deals: Expert Advice On How To Find Them 04:56

 WBZ TV's Liam Martin spoke with Charlene DeLoach of the Toy Insider about how to find some of the best deals on toys for Black Friday.

Shops in Old Town Scottsdale shift focus as more consumers buy online [Video]

Shops in Old Town Scottsdale shift focus as more consumers buy online

Black Friday may not have looked or felt the same this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and more Americans staying home and doing their shopping online; however, Old Town Scottsdale was busy on..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:40Published
Black Friday Shopping Kicks Off [Video]

Black Friday Shopping Kicks Off

With empty parking lots and short lines, Black Friday 2020 was something of a blackout. KDKA's Royce Jones has more

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:48Published
Black Friday Shoppers Expected To Buy Online, But Some Still Shopping In Person [Video]

Black Friday Shoppers Expected To Buy Online, But Some Still Shopping In Person

Black Friday is shifting online even more this year, as the pandemic keeps many shoppers home and big box stores change their strategies. Katie Steiner reports (2:16) WCCO 4 News At 5 - Nov. 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:16Published

Amazon Thanksgiving toy sale from $2: Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, Barbie, more up to 50% off

 Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to *50% off* Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price toys. Everything in today’s sale ships...
9to5Toys

Black Friday 2020: The best toy deals on Hot Wheels, Barbie, LEGO and more

 Shop the best Black Friday deals on this year's hottest toys, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Lego, Learning Resources and more.
USATODAY.com