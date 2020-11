You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gimenez tests positive for COVID



Rep-elect Gimenez and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:16 Published 7 hours ago Ravens QB COVID positive



The Ravens quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19 Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:23 Published 1 day ago Florida Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive for COVID-19



On Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 5 days ago