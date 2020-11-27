Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We will descend like lightning': Iran's warning after nuclear scientist's assassination

Sky News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Iran will avenge the death of an assassinated nuclear scientist "like lightning", an adviser to the country's supreme leader has said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say 00:52

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed [Video]

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed

There are 'serious indications' that Israel was involved in the killing of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist, Iran's foreign minister says.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:44Published
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated [Video]

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published