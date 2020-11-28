Joe Biden gains votes in Wisconsin county after Trump-ordered recount
Saturday, 28 November 2020
2 hours ago) Milwaukee recount, which cost Trump campaign $3m, boosts Democratic president-elect days before state must certify result
